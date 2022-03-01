Warren Young Jr. scored 30 points in helping No. 7 Walker notch a 66-56 win over No. 10 West Monroe in a Class 5A regional playoff game Tuesday at Walker.
The Wildcats will host No. 15 East St. John, which upset No. 2 Alexandria, 74-64, in the quarterfinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Walker.
Walker led 16-15 after the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime.
Each team scored 14 in the third quarter, and the Wildcats closed with a 17-16 as Young Jr. Went 7-for-8 from the line. He finished with four 3-pointers and went 12-for-14 from the line in the game.
Walker hit six 3-pointers as a team while going 15-for-23 from the line with Donald Butler and Kedric Brown each scoring 14 points.
Shunderrius Glass and Jadais Richard each had 15 for West Monroe, while Dakota Gasca had 13.
AVOYELLES 73, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63
No. 11 Avoyelles pulled the upset, outscoring the No. 6 Lions 24-8 in the fourth quarter.
FSHS, which hit 10 3-pointers in the game, led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 38-30 at halftime.
The Lions went into the fourth quarter ahead 55-49, and Avoyelles went 12-for-20 from the line in the final period to key the rally.
French Settlement's fourth-quarter points came on 3-pointers from Boston Balfantz and Will McMorris and a pair of free throws by Edward Allison.
Allison had 26 points with three 3-pointers, with 11 points in the second quarter. McMorris had 11 points with two 3-pointers and Balfantz had 10 with two treys.
Draven Smith and Maxwell Allison each had six points, with Maxwell Allison hitting two treys.
Four players scored in double figures for Avoyelles, which hit six 3-pointers and went 17-for-28 from the line.
PORT ALLEN 65, DOYLE 38
Port Allen led 22-21 at halftime but broke the game open with a 23-4 run in the third quarter.
The Pelicans closed with a 20-13 run as eight players scored, led by Frank Samuel, who had 16 points with four 3-pointers. Elliot McQuillan had 15 points with three 3-pointers, all in the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for Doyle, with none in double figures.
Wyatt Shoemaker, Slade Lacey and Boaz Kennedy each had seven points, while Peyton Jones scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.