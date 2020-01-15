Pope John Paul II used a big run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 73-57 victory over Springfield in District 10-2A play in Slidell on Tuesday.
Springfield trailed 48-44 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars went on a 25-13 run to close out the game.
PJP led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime.
Springfield, which hit eight 3-pointers in the game, was led by Owen Hodges, who had 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Matt Grace added 10 points, Will Taylor and Jaden Teague each scored seven, while Bradlyn McKay and Collin Hayden each chipped in six.
Nine players scored for the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.