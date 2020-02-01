Pope John Paul II used a big run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 61-54 win over Springfield on Friday in Springfield.
The Bulldogs led 42-40 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars used a 21-12 run in the final period to pick up the win.
The Bulldogs hit eight 3-pointers in the game and trailed 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Bradlyn McKay scored all 13 of his points in the second quarter, sparking a run that put the Bulldogs ahead 33-27 at halftime.
Will Taylor paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, while Matt Grace added nine points.
Tony Aleman led PJP with 21 points, while Ross Becnel had 20.
