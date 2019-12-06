SPRINGFIELD – Between a dominant performance from guards Caleb Puma and Trey Yelverton and an ice-cold performance by Springfield at the free-throw line Friday, Albany comfortably defeated their cross-town rivals 73-60.
Puma led both teams in scoring with 23 points with 12 of those coming from beyond the arc and Yelverton followed suit with 17.
Every one of Yelverton’s first four buckets was a 3-pointer as well.
“It was definitely one of the best games of my career,” Puma said. “My confidence was really high, I felt like I could hit anything.”
“He’s a senior and it’s his last game against Springfield, so it was a memorable one for him and Trey Yelverton,” Albany coach Chris Carter said. “They combined for 40 points. That’s huge for us, scoring 40 of 73.”
While the Hornets (3-4) were heating up, the Bulldogs (3-4) had difficulty converting free throws.
Springfield made just 12 of their 31 free throw attempts, shooting 38% from the line.
“You don’t win games shooting that low of a percentage,” Springfield coach John Hii said. “End of story.”
Springfield started the game on a 10-0 run before Albany came storming back to tie the game at 12 at the end of the first quarter with back-to-back threes from Puma and Yelverton.
For most of the second quarter the game went back and forth, with Albany taking a slim 28-26 lead into halftime.
As the atmosphere grew more intense, the Hornets began to flourish and feed off the atmosphere, taking the game over in the third by outscoring the Bulldogs 20-9.
“I always play better in front of a big crowd and we have a lot of people here to watch,” Puma said. “This is a big rivalry for us, and we hate losing to them.”
Said Carter: “I think our kids are stepping up big time when the spotlight comes on against Springfield.”
Collin Hayden led Springfield in scoring with 17 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Owen Hodges finished with 14 points total, 12 of which came in the second quarter.
“We were ready to play at the beginning but as the game went on, we got disinterested,” Hii said. “It got away from us. We jumped out and I felt like we thought that we could do whatever it is that we wanted to do. We made mistakes that young teams make and at the end of the day, we’re a young team.”
Hii commended his team on keeping the game from getting out of hand, but also wants his young team to be more aggressive from the outset.
“We never gave up,” he said. “But we weren’t in attack mode except for the first five minutes. If anybody was here, they saw that. When we watch film, it will be very clear.”
