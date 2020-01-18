A quick start enabled Holden to offset a 33-point effort from Amite's Corey McKnight in a 54-51 road win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The Rockets (11-10) led 18-12 after the first quarter as Hartland Litolff scored eight of his 16 points.
Amite cut the lead to 28-25 at halftime, and the game stayed close the rest of the way with the Rockets leading 41-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nick Forbes and Dylan Gueldner each had 14 points for Holden, which hit six 3-pointers. Gueldner and Forbes each had two 3-pointers, while Coley Courtney hit two while scoring eight points.
McKnight had five 3-pointers.
