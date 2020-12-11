Denham Springs got off to a fast start to key a 54-48 win over Northwood-Lena in the Alexandria Tournament on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets led 18-11 after the first quarter as Jordan Reams scored 10 of his 16 points and extended the lead to 29-18 at halftime.
Reams hit three 3-pointers in the game.
Northwood-Lena cut the lead to 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with an 18-15 run.
JaBarry Fortenberry led DSHS with 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Elijah Gilmore added 10 points.
