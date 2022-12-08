LIVINGSTON – The Live Oak and Holden boys basketball teams put on a barn-burner in the second game of the Livingston Parish Tournament on Wednesday.
Clayton Ray hit a jumper in the lane with 1.7 seconds left, lifting the No. 4 seed Eagles to a 69-68 win over the No. 5 Rockets at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We did survive,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said after his team moved to 3-2. “I knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game for us. I’ve been telling my guys that since the (seeding) meeting when I found out we played them. I kind of saw them on film, and was like ‘guys, these guys are tough. They believe they can win’. (Holden coach) Landon (DuBois) does a great job of getting those guys prepared, and they came out prepared, and they gave us a great game. They punched us in the mouth. It’s a good thing we were able to throw the last punch.”
Holden dropped to 7-6, and DuBois lamented missed opportunities for his team.
“We could probably pinpoint quite a number of things that we screwed up royally to cost us that game,” DuBois said. “You didn’t block out, so you gave up a (ton) of offensive rebounds. That’s probably where the majority of their points came from. We turned the ball over a bunch, fell in love with the 3-point shot a little too much. We didn’t play very tough when it all boils down to it. You can’t win ball games if you ain’t tough.”
Live Oak led 58-52 in the fourth quarter before Holden’s Jake Forbes hit an inside basket, keying 15-0 run by the Rockets in which Steve Garcia scored 10 points, with two baskets off turnovers on the baseline and two 3-pointers for a 67-58 lead.
“I’m like, ‘slow down a little bit. Catch the ball, square up, slow down a little bit. Survey the floor. See what’s going on, and then let’s play,’” but we’re catching it and we’re making a move and then we’re turning it over again,” Magee said of watching Holden’s run. “As a coach, those kinds of plays give you headaches, but we feel good coming out on this side of the ball game.”
Said DuBois of the surge: “If you play like that the whole game, you probably don’t have to worry about that last-second shot there at the end, but we didn’t.”
The Rockets missed a 3-pointer, and Ray connected on consecutive layups before Marcel Foster hit a free throw with 1:19 left, cutting the lead to 67-63.
Garcia finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers as the Rockets hit eight treys as a team.
“He shot it real well,” DuBois said. “He hit a couple back-to-back kind of in transition, not really stuff we’re looking for, but when he gets going, he can make some shots. It’s a double-edged sword. We made two or three there to give us the lead, and then we shoot one here in the corner with about a minute and a half left needing the basketball. That turns into points the other way when you miss. The 3-point ball has been really, really good for basketball, but it can hurt you just as bad sometimes.”
Garcia’s free throw with 38 seconds left made the score 68-63 before another free throw by Foster cut the lead to 68-64 with 23.3 seconds left. Josiah Harrouch got a rebound for the Eagles and kicked out to Ray, who hit a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 68-67.
“We switched and went to a 1-2-2 instead of the diamond, and we kind of got some turnovers there,” Magee said. “If we didn’t get some turnovers, we sprinted back and got some traps in the half court and sped them up a little bit to help us, but man, they did a good job.”
The Rockets missed two free throws with 16.3 seconds left, setting up Ray’s jumper for the win on the next possession.
“I was just trying to dribble around and get to the middle where it was open,” said Ray, who finished with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. “I just pulled up when I thought I had it, and I shot it, and it went in.”
Holden led 34-30 at halftime, and a pair of baskets by Tyler Thompson early in the third quarter stretched the lead to 38-30 before Ray tied the game on a layup.
The Rockets pulled ahead on a basket by Forbes, but a pair of free throws by Harrouch keyed a burst which put the Eagles ahead 46-40.
Live Oak led 50-42 on Hayden Ray’s basket before going into the fourth quarter ahead 50-44 after Thompson hit an inside basket.
Hayden Ray had 15 points, Harrouch finished with 12, and Alijah Vincent had 13 for the Eagles, who went 12-for-24 at the line.
Holden led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, and the second quarter featured three ties – the last at 21-21 on Forbes’ basket.
Forbes had 14 points and Thompson 10 for the Rockets.
Garcia followed with two 3-pointers, and Thompson a layup, putting the Rockets up 29-21.
From there, Hayden Ray’s putback capped a 7-0 burst by the Eagles, which cut the lead to 29-28
Thompson’s basket keyed a 5-0 burst, and Holden led 34-30 at halftime.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Live Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 3 p.m.
Springfield vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
