LIVINGSTON – The Live Oak and Holden boys basketball teams put on a barn-burner in the second game of the Livingston Parish Tournament on Wednesday.

Clayton Ray hit a jumper in the lane with 1.7 seconds left, lifting the No. 4 seed Eagles to a 69-68 win over the No. 5 Rockets at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

