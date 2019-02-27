Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy knew his team faced an uphill battle against Class 2A No. 1 seed Rayville, and that was the case for the Tigers.
Rayville used a 38-8 run in the first quarter to spark a 122-69 victory over No. 16 Doyle in a regional playoff game on the road Tuesday.
"They're better than advertised, probably," Kennedy said. "At least we feel that way."
Seven players scored in the first-quarter blitz by the Hornets, led by a 13-point effort from Kahze Nayt.
"Their transition from defense to offense, was no exaggeration, probably the best I've ever seen in a high school team," Kennedy said. "We knew that was going to be a key to the game. When we shot the ball, we would send two guys back to go ahead and start on defense, and two was not enough. They really can rebound, and they're two passes up the floor. It's two-on-one or two-on-two in open space, and man, they dominated it."
Rayville stretched the lead to 64-24 at halftime, and each team scored 31 points in the third quarter, putting the Hornets ahead 95-55 going into the fourth quarter.
"Their press -- the were all over us," Kennedy said. "They started the first quarter pressing really hard, and we did not handle that very well at all. The game was really over in the first quarter because they pressured us so bad.
The Hornets closed with a 27-14 run as Gemarion Williams scored 15 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
"We knew exactly what they were going to do, but they were just that good at it," Kennedy said. "We wanted to slow the game down, and make it a half-court because we knew how quick and athletic they were, and how they like to push the ball. Even game-planning for it, you would have thought that by watching the game that we had no idea that they did that."
Seven players scored in double figures for Rayville, which connected on 12 3-pointers.
Braden Keen paced Doyle, with 22 points, while Andrew Yuratich scored 14, including three 3-pointers. Doyle hit seven treys as a team.
"I was proud of our guys for not quitting," Kennedy said. "We obviously could have laid down. We kept playing and played hard. They are just a lot better. It's not a knock necessarily our guys. It's just more of a compliment to say how good they are."
Kennedy, however, said he wasn't pleased with his team's rebounding effort.
"That was probably the one thing that I thought that we could have controlled better was just the effort of being physical blocking out, but everything else is just a complement to them," Kennedy said.
Mylek Wilson led the way with 24 points, while Jalon Qualls and Williams each scored 18.
Kennedy said he's hoping some of the selflessness his team saw from Rayville in the game will carry over to his team next season.
"It looked like they wanted to make the extra pass to see if the could get somebody a dunk, so they played hard and did it the right way and played unselfish," Kennedy said. "Obviously, we can't be that athletic. We can't alter that, but we can take away and say, 'Hey, this is the style of which we want to play at.'"
