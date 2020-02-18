John Paul Ricks scored 36 points, 28 of which came in the second half, as Jehovah-Jireh picked up a 78-62 win over Doyle on Monday at Doyle.
Jehovah-Jireh led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter and 44-36 at halftime.
From there, Ricks took over, scoring 16 of his team's 18 points in the third quarter while helping make the lead to 62-53 going into the fourth quarter.
Ricks added 12 points in the fourth quarter as Jehovah-Jireh closed with a 16-9 run.
Braden Keen and Thomas Hodges each had 17 points to lead Doyle, with Keen scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Hodges scored seven in the second and eight in the third.
Logan Turner had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Tigers.
