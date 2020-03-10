WALKER – Walker High’s Donald Butler Jr. recalled his first trip as a freshman last year to the Class 5A state tournament and being somewhat awe-struck by the size of Burton Coliseum.
“I wasn’t ready for it and it kind of hit me at one time,” Butler said. “I was a little nervous and then I just went with it. Now I’m used to, and I like it. It really excites me to just play hard.”
Butler’s coming off arguably his best game in his short career, compiling 19 points to go with terrific defensive effort with four blocks in helping No. 9 Walker to an 82-59 victory over H.L. Bourgeois in last Friday’s Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Butler’s performance, combined with that of the Wildcats’ usual 1-2 punch of Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas, resulted in the team advancing to the state semifinals for the third straight year where they’ll square off against No. 4 Bonnabel at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The play of the 6-foot-4 Butler, a sophomore, will be critical to Walker’s success in trying to slow down Bonnabel’s taller front line that has three players between 6-3-to-6-5 and is known for relying on a physical brand of play the Wildcats must match or exceed.
“I’ve got put it in my mind that I can play with them,” said Butler, a wiry-built player who relies on quickness and athleticism in the post. “I can’t be scared. I have to play harder than them and outdo them at the game they like to play.”
Senior point guard Jalen Cook said it’s no surprise that when Walker’s able to get the kind of production that Butler generated in last week’s quarterfinal, the Wildcats success rate increases significantly.
“You can tell the more and more he plays, the better he gets,” said Cook, a second cousin of Butler’s. “When he’s out there doing what he does and his motor’s running high, he’s real impactful. When he plays his best, we win every game. He’s been doing it all year. If he stays focused and locked in, he’ll make everyone else come together.”
Because of the loss of such a large senior class from the team’s Class 5A state championship team in 2018, Butler found himself as either a key reserve or occasional starter during his freshman year on a team that wasn’t overly big or deep in the post area.
He experienced moderate success, averaging 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, and played in the state tournament where he gained valuable experience on Walker’s state runner-up team.
“We brought him along slow last year,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “This year he’s stepped into a major role for us, one of the top three in minutes played. His role changed and I think he’s done a great job. You can see the growth in him.
“He played some good games for us last year but this year he’s a varsity guy,” Schiro said. “He’s stepped up to the challenge most nights by being older, longer and more athletic. His footwork’s gotten better as has defense. We have to rely on him to have another good game Wednesday.”
Butler acknowledged that after entering the program his attention to detail on the defensive end became greater.
“When I came in, I thought I knew some things, but coach Schiro really helped me see the bigger picture which was defense and that I needed to advance at that,” he said. “I stayed after (practice) and worked on it. In the summer I had to get the mindset that I was going to have a bigger role. I had to start playing harder, had to hit the weights and get stronger and have a big part on the team.”
Cook saw flashes of Butler’s promise, singling out his defensive effort in last year’s 69-65 win over Scotlandville that went a long way in securing the team’s District 4-5A championship. There was also a solid defensive showing when the Wildcats rallied past Ouachita in last season’s state semifinal, 53-48.
“He had to grow up real quick,” Cook said of Butler. “He’s experienced and has been there before. He’s just getting better and better.”
Butler’s more than doubled his statistics over his first season, averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds to go with 1.1 blocks per outing. His breakthrough moment came in his team’s quarterfinal blowout with 11 of his season-high 19 in the second half, scoring his team’s last five points of the third quarter for a 63-35 cushion.
Moreover, Butler’s show also included a total of four crowd-pleasing dunks and a menacing effort on the defensive end, combining with Brian Thomas and Warren Young Jr. to completely erase H.L. Bourgeois’ inside game.
Butler’s grown accustomed to defending bigger post players, namely against Madison Prep’s 6-8 and 6-9 tandem where he more than held his own. He will get another such challenge against Bonnabel where he’ll be outweighed in some cases by 50 pounds.
“When he’s playing well it puts us a step above where we’re normally at,” Schiro said. “When he comes up big for us, we’re playing well, and he’ll have to do that Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.