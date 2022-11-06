The Holden boys basketball team finished as the runner-up in the Simpson Tournament over the weekend, going 2-1.
Lacassine scored a 63-58 overtime win over the Rockets in the championship game Saturday. Holden defeated Simpson 59-46 and Oak Hill 69-40 in its other tournament games.
Holden’s Steve Garcia and Jake Forbes were named to the all-tournament team.
LACASSINE 63, HOLDEN 58, OVERTIME
Lacassine outscored the Rockets 7-2 in overtime, hitting a 3-pointer while going 4-for-8 from the line.
Holden trailed 41-37 going into the fourth quarter before the Rockets rallied to send the game into overtime with a 19-15 run.
Tyler Thompson had 13 points, with six in the fourth quarter. Forbes led the Rockets with 22 points.
Lacassine went 20-for-29 at the line for the game, while Holden was 5-for-7.
The Rockets built a 34-18 lead at halftime in the winning effort.
Forbes led the Rockets with 15 points, while Garcia added 14, including three 3-pointers.
Twelve players scored for Simpson.
The Rockets led 52-36 heading into the fourth quarter and went 12-for-28 from the line.
Forbes and Garcia each scored 23, while Dalton Miller added 11.
