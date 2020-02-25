HOLDEN – It’s still difficult for Holden basketball coach Landon DuBois to wrap his head around the situation in which his team currently sits.
The Holden community is still coming to terms with the death of basketball player Nathan Raymond in an auto accident on Feb. 16.
“It’s been a lot,” DuBois said in the days following the accident. “Honestly, I don’t really have any idea what I’ve been doing. I just know that as their coach, I need to do something. I’ve reached out to some fellow coaches that I know and that I trust. The majority of them I talked to said they’ve never dealt with a situation where they’ve lost a player in season or while still in school, so there hasn’t been a playbook or advice like, ‘hey, this is what we’ve done and this has helped’. It’s just been kind of just feeling it out, praying about and just trying to do what’s best by these kids and by his family as well.
“It’s just trying to get back to as normal as possible in a situation that will never really feel like normal, I don’t think,” DuBois said.
If there’s a bit of solace, it’s that the No. 16 Rockets will take the court Friday, hosting No. 17 Florien in the opening round of the Class B playoffs at 6 p.m. in what could be another step in the healing process for the Holden community. It's one of two games involving Class B teams from Livingston Parish with No. 30 Maurepas traveling to No. 3 Hathaway at 6 p.m. Friday.
For members of the Holden team, it’s helped to get back to basketball as the team hasn’t played since a 74-42 win over Christ Episcopal at home Feb. 14.
“For me, basketball is another way for me to get away from everything and focus just on basketball and not everything else around it,” freshman Jake Forbes said.
DuBois said the team went through limited practices last week, keeping in mind the emotions players were likely dealing with following the accident.
“We tried to get the kids back into some type of routine, get them into some sense of normalcy – as normal as you can get after losing a buddy and losing a fellow teammate can get,” DuBois said. “We didn’t really push them too hard. We got them in the gym. We got some shots in and ran through some drills, but we didn’t really compete, compete against each other every day. You just don’t want some emotions from all that to kind of boil over and cause a problem.”
Jake Forbes said the team’s prep work for Friday’s game has also changed a bit because the Rockets are without Dylan Gueldner and Dylan Bradham, who are both sidelined with injuries sustained in the accident that claimed Raymond’s life.
“Some of our other freshmen have to step up and then everybody’s got to take a different role, but they still have to do their job at the same time,” he said.
Junior Nick Forbes said early practices last week were quiet, but he said the intensity ramped up on Monday with Raymond not far from the team’s thoughts.
“We’re trying to slowly, slowly get ready, but now it’s starting to hit us more and it’s making us work harder,” Forbes said. “He (Raymond) was the hardest worker on the team, by far, so I’m trying to take up my role and be a leader. We’re all coming together a lot better now.
“We’re starting to play a little harder and having a lot of fun,” he continued. “We’re appreciating each other a lot more now.”
Junior Hartland Litolff echoed Nick Forbes’ sentiment.
“I think it makes you appreciate it more,” he said of the team’s practices in the past week. “Every minute we’re out here, every second we’re out here doing stuff, it makes you realize that it can all be gone pretty soon. Everybody that I meet playing pick-up, everybody we see playing games together, everybody that comes out here and supports us, it means a lot more now.”
DuBois is expecting his team and the community to continue to come together with basketball as a backdrop.
“They understand the gravity of the situation and the grief and all that that’s gone into it,” he said of his team. “They’ve rallied together and been really strong young men in that. I think they’re ready to go out and play hard and play hard for their buddy.
“I think Nathan would want us to get out there and bust our tail and get a win, because he was a team-first guy, and he really loved being on that basketball team,” he continued. “I think our community is going to rally behind us pretty strong. I fully expect there to be a crazy wave of purple shirts in our stands going nuts. They’re going to be there supporting us, and I think that’s going to be good for these kids to get back to something they love …”
It’s that love for a fallen teammate and community that’s etched in Litolff’s mind, with him remembering the atmosphere on campus the Monday after Raymond’s death.
“I walked in Monday, went through the hall, everybody in junior high commons area is wearing red (Raymond’s favorite color),” he said. “I walked in, everybody’s wearing red in the high school. I don’t think I saw anybody in a school shirt Monday. That just shows how much support we’ve got and how much of a family it is here. That’s what’s nice about coming here.”
