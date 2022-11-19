Collegiate Baton Rouge picked up a 46-45 win over Springfield in boys basketball action Friday, while French Settlement scored a 61-33 victory over Episcopal of Acadiana.
In other action, Holden got a 57-24 homecoming win over Rosenwald Collegiate Academy.
COLLEGIATE BATON ROUGE 46, SPRINGFIELD 45
The Bulldogs, who went 9-for-24 from the line, missed an open layup with about 25 seconds left that would have put them up by a point.
Collegiate Baton Rouge hit seven 3-pointers and went 7-for-11 from the line.
Tyler Gardner led the Bulldogs with 11 points, Dequane Davis added eight, Jordyn Norman had seven with two 3-pointers, and Chris Brown and Rowen Harris each scored six.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63, EPISCOPAL OF ACADIANA 33
Draven Smith led the Lions with 26 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
The Lions led 27-15 at halftime and 47-30 heading into the fourth quarter. FSHS went 11-for-14 from the line and hit six 3-pointers.
Boston Balfantz had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Maxwell Allison added 12 points.
