HHS Homecoming 2022-23 Jesse Frey

Holden's Jesse Frey shoots against Rosenwald Collegiate Academy.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Collegiate Baton Rouge picked up a 46-45 win over Springfield in boys basketball action Friday, while French Settlement scored a 61-33 victory over Episcopal of Acadiana.

In other action, Holden got a 57-24 homecoming win over Rosenwald Collegiate Academy.

