Four players scored in double figures to spark Denham Springs' 59-44 road win over Central in District 4-5A play, while University High used a big third quarter to defeat Walker 73-63 on Wednesday.
DENHAM SPRINGS 59, CENTRAL 44
The Yellow Jackets led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime before pulling away with a 14-9 run in the third quarter.
Garrett Guillory led DSHS with 14 points, while Nick Cosby, Maison Vorise and Jordan Reams each had 10.
Eric Farmer had 19 points with three 3-pointers to lead Central.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 73, WALKER 63
Walker led 36-32 at halftime, but University used a 21-12 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Donald Butler led Walker with 18 points, with eight in the second quarter.
Warren Young Jr. had 14 points, Ja'Cory Thomas scored 13 and Kedric Brown added 12.
Seth Mays led University with 22 points and four 3-pointers, while Darryl Hurst added 17 points and three 3-pointers. U-High hit eight treys in the game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.