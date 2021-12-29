The Denham Springs High boys basketball team advanced to the consolation final of the Sam Houston Tournament with a 92-40 win over DeRidder on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, French Settlement's boys rallied for a 63-62 win over Madison in the Sicily Island Tournament.
DENHAM SPRINGS 92, DeRIDDER 40
Eleven players scored as the Yellow Jackets led 42-19 at halftime and 71-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hayden Jarrell led DSHS (13-5) with 18 points, while James Taylor added 15, all of which came in the second half. Jonas Clarke chipped in 13.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63, MADISON 62
The Lions trailed 48-33 going into the fourth quarter, but Edward Allison scored 18 of his 31 points in the fourth while going 7-for-8 from the line.
Allison hit five 3-pointers in the game and went 10-for-11 from the line.
Draven Smith added 16 points, with 10 in the second quarter, while Talan Bantaa scored nine points.
