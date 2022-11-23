The Denham Springs High boys basketball team moved to 3-1 on the season with a 41-36 win over Livingston Collegiate in the Holy Cross Tournament.
Elsewhere, Draven Smith scored 33 points, but French Settlement lost on a buzzer-beater as Ville Platte picked up a 57-55 win in the Sacred Heart Tournament.
DENHAM SPRINGS 41, LIVINGSTON COLLEGIATE 36
Denham Springs led 15-2 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime on its way to the win.
Jermaine O'Conner led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter.
J.K. O'Conner added eight points.
VILLE PLATTE 57, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 55
French Settlement led 31-24 at halftime as Smith scored 13 points in the second quarter.
Ville Platte, which had four players in double figures, used an 18-10 run in the third quarter to grab the lead.
Smith had eight points in the third quarter, while Talan Bantaa finished with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.