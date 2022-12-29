Denham Springs picked up a win over tournament host North Vermilion, while University High defeated Live Oak at the Episcopal Tournament in boys basketball action Wednesday.
NORTH VERMILION TOURNAMENT
Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 5:24 pm
DENHAM SPRINGS 51, NORTH VERMILION 35
The Yellow Jackets, who moved to 10-5 on the season, held North Vermilion to single digits in three quarters building a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Bryant Coleman scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half with 10 in the fourth quarter to key a 17-9 run to put the game away.
Jermaine O'Conner added 12 points with eight in the third quarter, while Brock Smith had nine, scoring eight in the first quarter with two 3-pointers. J.K. O'Conner had eight points, with six in the second quarter.
EPISCOPAL TOURNAMENT
UUNIVERSITY HIGH 66, LIVE OAK 50
Live Oak led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, but U-High used a 25-11 run in the second quarter to pull ahead at halftime and outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the fourth quarter.
Each team hit six 3-pointers, while Live Oak went 7-for-16 from the line. University was 4-for-5 from the stripe.
Clayten Ray, who led Live Oak with 16 points, hit four 3-pointers, scoring nine points on three treys in the first quarter.
Nate Casher added 15 points with two 3-pointers, while Hayden Ray scored 14 points for the Eagles.
