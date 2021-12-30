Denham Springs High's boys basketball team won the consolation title in the Sam Houston Tournament on Wednesday, while French Settlement picked up a win in the Sicily Island Tournament.
Elsewhere, Episcopal topped Live Oak in the Episcopal Tournament.
DENHAM SPRINGS 64, LAGRANGE 42
Garrett Guillory paced the Yellow Jackets with 24 points to be named player of the game and earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
Denham led 36-13 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Nine players scored with JaBarry Fortenberry chipping in 11 points and Maison Vorise eight.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 56, FRANKLIN PARISH 46
Edward Allison scored 31 points to pace the Lions, who led 26-19 at halftime.
Allison hit three 3-pointers and went 8-for-13 at the line, while Boston Balfantz scored 12 points, going 4-for-4 at the line with two 3-pointers.
EPISCOPAL 63, LIVE OAK 52
Episcopal led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter but stretched the lead to 35-20 at halftime.
T.J. Magee led the Eagles with 19 points, while Jamarion Thomas added 13. Live Oak was 15-for-25 at the line.
Stewart Bonnecaze led Episcopal with 25 points.
