The Denham Springs High boys basketball team picked up a key road win over Episcopal, while French Settlement hit 14 3-pointers in a home victory over Franklinton on Tuesday.
DSHS scored a 55-50 win over the Knights, while the Lions scored an 84-58 victory over the Demons.
In other action, Madison Prep scored a 57-49 win over Walker in a battle of teams in the top five of their respective divisions in the power rankings, while Loranger cruised over Springfield 56-20.
DENHAM SPRINGS 55, EPISCOPAL 50
Jermaine O’Conner paced DSHS with 25 points with 12 in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets trailed 40-35 at the end of the third.
Denham rallied to tie the score at 28-28 at halftime after trailing 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Bryant Coleman added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who moved to 13-5 on the season.
Episcopal, which dropped to 13-5, hit four 3-pointers and went 8-for-13 from the line.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 84, FRANKLINTON 58
The Lions led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter but used a 22-9 run in the second quarter to pull away as Maxwell Allison, who hit four 3-pointers, scored 10 of his 20 points.
FSHS extended the lead to 68-39 heading into the fourth quarter as Draven Smith scored 12 of his 29 points. Smith hit three 3-pointers.
Boston Balfantz added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Lions.
MADISON PREP 57, WALKER 49
Madison Prep, ranked No. 1 in the Division II select power rankings, had four players in double figures, snapping a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter to grab a 29-25 lead at halftime.
Ja’Cory Thomas led Walker, No. 4 in the Division I non-select power rankings, with 12 points.
Warren Young Jr. and Brandon Bardales each scored 11, with Bardales hitting three of the Wildcats’ four 3-pointers.
LORANGER 56, SPRINGFIELD 20
The Wolves held the Bulldogs to single digits in every quarter while building a 38-16 lead at halftime.
Dequane Davis led Springfield with seven points, while Chris Brown added six.
