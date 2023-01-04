Albany vs Denham Jamboree 2022

Denham's Jermaine O'Conner (24) scores against Albany.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Denham Springs High boys basketball team picked up a key road win over Episcopal, while French Settlement hit 14 3-pointers in a home victory over Franklinton on Tuesday.

DSHS scored a 55-50 win over the Knights, while the Lions scored an 84-58 victory over the Demons.

