Springfield got off to a fast start to pick up a 62-43 win over Maurepas, while French Settlement scored a 68-36 victory over Family Christian Academy in boys basketball action Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD 62, MAUREPAS 43
The Bulldogs led 25-4 at the end of the first quarter and 40-19 at halftime.
Maurepas outscored Springfield 18-10 in the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs went into the final period with a 52-25 lead.
Chris Brown led Springfield with 15 points, Tabias Magee added 12 and Dequane Davis had 11 as nine players scored.
John Rodriguez paced Maurepas with 18 points, scoring nine in the second quarter and seven in the fourth. Alex Aime added eight points.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 68, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 36
Ten players scored for the Lions, who led 17-6 after one quarter and 38-19 at halftime.
FSHS hit nine 3-pointers and went 11-for-11 from the line.
Draven Smith led the Lions with 17 points, while Maxwell Allison scored 14, including four 3-pointers, and Talan Bantaa and Casey Melancon each scored eight points.
