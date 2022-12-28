The French Settlement, Holden and Walker boys basketball teams posted tournament wins Wednesday.
French Settlement advanced to the championship game of the St. Edmund Tournament with a 44-36 win over St. Charles, while Walker defeated The Willows School 60-35 in the Episcopal Tournament.
Holden notched a 52-34 win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter in the North Vermilion Tournament.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 44, ST. CHARLES 36
The Lions used an 11-5 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win, leading 22-20 at halftime and 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
FSHS hit five 3-pointers and went 13-for-21 from the line as Draven Smith scored 14 points and Maxwell Allison added 12 with three 3-pointers.
HOLDEN 52, ACADIANA RENAISSANCE CHARTER 34
The Rockets led 20-17 at halftime and pulled away with a 14-6 run in the third quarter.
Seven players scored for Holden, led by Dalton Miller with 13 points. Abrahm Puma added 12 and Jake Forbes and Tyler Thompson had nine.
WALKER 60, THE WILLOWS SCHOOL 35
The Wildcats led 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter before putting the game away.
Seven players scored for Walker, which hit four 3-pointers and went 8-for-11 from the line.
Warren Young Jr. had 16 points, Brandon Bardales added 13 points with three 3-pointers, Ja’Cory Thomas scored nine and Mekhi Varnado and TJ Sylve each scored seven.
