French Settlement picked up a big road win over Episcopal in a battle of top programs Friday, but the Lions' Edward Allison got a little something extra.
The FSHS senior scored his 2,000th career point, finishing with 20 in the Lions' 56-51 win.
Allison hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Lions take a 41-30 lead into the fourth quarter before the Knights put together a rally that came up short.
Episcopal led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before French Settlement grabbed a 29-22 lead at halftime.
Draven Smith added 17 points for the Lions, with nine in the third quarter.
FHS hit six 3-pointers in the game.
Stewart Bonnecaze paced Episcopal with 28 points, with 17 in the fourth quarter.
WALKER 73, CENTRAL 44
Walker wrapped up District 4-5A holding Central to single digits in three quarters to spark the win.
Walker led 26-17 at halftime and broke the game open with a 26-4 run in the third, hitting four 3-pointers during the quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 17 points with three 3-pointers. He scored eight in the third.
Brandon Bardales had 16 points with four 3-pointers, while Donald Butler scored 12.
