French Settlement picked up a 78-70 overtime win over St. Martin’s, while Live Oak rallied to edge Franklinton 63-60 in boys basketball action Monday.

Elsewhere, Episcopal clipped Doyle 56-53, and Pine defeated Springfield 64-47.

