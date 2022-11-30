French Settlement picked up a 78-70 overtime win over St. Martin’s, while Live Oak rallied to edge Franklinton 63-60 in boys basketball action Monday.
Elsewhere, Episcopal clipped Doyle 56-53, and Pine defeated Springfield 64-47.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 78, ST. MARTIN’S 70, OT
Maxwell Allison went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in overtime as the Lions used a 14-2 run to pull away for the win, rallying from a 34-24 halftime deficit.
Allison, who was 9-for-9 from the line in the game, finished with 17 points, including two 3-pointers.
Boston Balfantz led the Lions with 24 points, including six 3-pointers as FSHS hit six treys as a team.
Draven Smith added 13 points, and Talan Bantaa had 11, including nine in the third quarter.
LIVE OAK 63, FRANKLINTON 60
Clayton Ray led the Eagles with 23 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as Live Oak rallied from a 46-41 deficit at the end of the third.
The Eagles went 21-for-29 at the line and hit two 3-pointers.
Hayden Ray added 17 points.
RJ Hart led the Demons with 25 points.
PINE 64, SPRINGFIELD 47
The Bulldogs trailed 30-20 at halftime and 48-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Robert Culbertson led Springfield with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Chris Brown added 11 points.
EPISCOPAL 56, DOYLE 53
Episcopal led 26-25 at halftime and 43-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Payton Jones led the Tigers with 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter. Cody Lovett added nine points on three 3-pointers, while Jachin Kennedy had nine, and Jude Edwards scored eight.
Doyle went 7-for-13 from the line, while Episcopal was 12-for-17 and hit six 3-pointers.
