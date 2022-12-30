The French Settlement boys basketball team won the St. Edmund Tournament title with a 59-50 win over Sulphur on Thursday to highlight a busy tournament schedule for parish teams.
At the North Vermilion Tournament, Denham Springs picked up a 52-49 win over Lafayette in overtime for its sixth straight win, while Holden topped North Vermilion 54-45.
At the Episcopal Tournament, Walker defeated St. Michael 53-41, while Episcopal notched a 62-48 win over Live Oak.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 59, SULPHUR 50
The Lions led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime in a game in which the teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.
French Settlement, which went 17-for-31 at the line, hit six 3-pointers.
Boston Balfantz led the Lions with 18 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
Draven Smith added 17 points, while Maxwell Allison had 14.
Sulphur went 17-for-25 from the line.
NORTH VERMILION TOURNAMENT
DENHAM SPRINGS 52, LAFAYETTE 49, OT
The Yellow Jackets led by eight in overtime before Lafayette made six straight free throws following two fouls and a technical foul on the Yellow Jackets, shrinking the lead to two points in roughly 10 seconds.
Lafayette went 8-for-8 at the line in overtime, scoring all of its points, while DSHS was 7-for-12 from the line in OT and 20-for-31 for the game.
Denham led 19-15 at halftime and 32-30 going into the fourth quarter before the game was tied at 41-41 at the end of regulation.
Bryant Coleman led DSHS with 12 points, with five in overtime. James Taylor added 14, Jermaine O’Conner scored nine, and Brock Smith and Maison Vorise each had eight.
HOLDEN 54, NORTH VERMILION 45
Jake Forbes, Steve Garcia and Dalton Miller each scored 15 points to pace the Rockets, who led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime.
Miller scored seven points in the third quarter as Holden led 35-30 going into the fourth.
Garcia, who had two 3-pointers, scored 11 in the fourth quarter.
WALKER 53, ST. MICHAEL 41
Walker snapped a 9-9 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 16-4 run in the second.
The Wildcats hit six 3-pointers and went 5-for-13 from the line.
KJ Smith-Johnson led Walker with 11 points, while Kedric Brown added 10 with six in the first quarter.
Warren Young Jr. and Mekhi Varnado each had nine points with Varnado scoring seven in the second quarter.
EPISCOPAL 62, LIVE OAK 48
The Knights led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and broke the game open with a 27-10 run in the second.
Nate Casher led Live Oak, which went 11-for-15 at the line, with 21 points, while Hayden Ray added 11.
Episcopal hit seven 3-pointers and went 10-for-15 at the line.
