FSHS Basketball Team-St. Edmund Tournament

The French Settlement boys basketball team poses after winning the St. Edmund Tournament title.

 Photo courtesy of Jake Bourgeois on Facebook

The French Settlement boys basketball team won the St. Edmund Tournament title with a 59-50 win over Sulphur on Thursday to highlight a busy tournament schedule for parish teams.

At the North Vermilion Tournament, Denham Springs picked up a 52-49 win over Lafayette in overtime for its sixth straight win, while Holden topped North Vermilion 54-45.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.