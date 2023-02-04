The Holden boys basketball team has another district championship.
The Rockets used a big first half to key a 63-37 win over Mount Hermon to wrap up the District 7-B championship – the program’s third in a row – on the road Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Holden boys basketball team has another district championship.
The Rockets used a big first half to key a 63-37 win over Mount Hermon to wrap up the District 7-B championship – the program’s third in a row – on the road Friday.
In District 5-5A, East Ascension’s solid second half sparked a 60-51 win over Denham Springs High at Grady Hornsby Gym.
In District 7-2A, St. Thomas Aquinas put together a big second half to key a 59-53 win over French Settlement, while St. Helena picked up a 62-48 win over Springfield.
HOLDEN 63, MOUNT HERMON 37
Holden led 26-8 at the end of the first quarter and 49-16 at halftime.
Jake Forbes and Dalton Miller each scored 14 points to lead the Rockets with Miller scoring seven in the first quarter and Forbes with 12 in the second quarter.
Brody Miller added 11 with nine in the first quarter.
EAST ASCENSION 60, DENHAM SPRINGS 51
The Yellow Jackets led 31-23 at halftime before the Spartans pulled ahead 40-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Jermaine O’Conner led DSHS with 16 points, while Brock Smith added 13 with three 3-pointers. Maison Vorise added eight points.
EA hit two 3-pointers while going 10-for-21 at the line, while DSHS was 9-for-17 from the line with four treys.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 59, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 53
The Lions led 27-23 at halftime before the Falcons pulled ahead with a 13-8 run in the third quarter before closing with a 23-18 run the fourth.
French Settlement hit six 3-pointers while going 13-for-18 from the line, while STA was 13-for-19 with two treys.
Draven Smith and Boston Balfantz each scored 15 points to led FSHS, with Smith going 7-for-10 from the line and Balfantz hitting three 3-pointers.
Maxwell Allison and Talan Bantaa each added 10 points.
ST. HELENA 62, SPRINGFIELD 48
The Hawks led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime to key the win.
Dequane Davis led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Rowen Harris scored 10 with two 3-pointers and Chris Brown and Tyler Gardner each scored seven.
Springfield went 12-for-16 from the line with two 3-pointers, while the Hawks hit seven treys while going 6-for-12 at the line.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.