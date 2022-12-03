HHS Homecoming 2022-23 Steve Garcia

Holden's Steve Garcia (20) drives to the goal against Rosenwald Collegiate Academy on Friday.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Holden, Springfield and Doyle boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday.

Holden scored a 70-55 win over Hathaway, while Doyle nabbed a 70-52 homecoming victory over Collegiate Baton Rouge, and Springfield topped Bogalusa 67-44 in the Northlake Christian Tournament.

