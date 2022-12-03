The Holden, Springfield and Doyle boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday.
Holden scored a 70-55 win over Hathaway, while Doyle nabbed a 70-52 homecoming victory over Collegiate Baton Rouge, and Springfield topped Bogalusa 67-44 in the Northlake Christian Tournament.
The Rockets got rolling with a 22-7 run in the first quarter as Jake Forbes scored 12 of his 22 points.
Holden pushed the lead to 35-18 at halftime before Hathaway got within 48-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Steve Garcia added 15 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Dalton Miller had nine points, while Tyler Thompson and Eldridge Ahumada each had eight points.
Hathaway hit eight 3-pointers and went 9-for-15 from the line.
DOYLE 70, COLLEGIATE-BATON ROUGE 52
Doyle led 23-7 at the end of the first quarter with Jachin Kennedy hitting three 3-pointers as part of a 15-point effort.
Cody Lovett had eight of his 14 points in the first quarter and connected on four of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers in the game.
Doyle led 35-21 at halftime.
Payton Jones led Doyle with 17 points, while, while Jude Edwards had 15 with nine in the fourth quarter.
SPRINGFIELD 67, BOGALUSA 44
The Bulldogs led 29-11 at halftime with Tyler Gardner scoring 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter.
Bogalusa cut the lead to 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter before Springfield pulled away.
Dequincy Davis led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Tobias McGee scored 11 with seven in the fourth quarter.
