The Holden boys basketball team continued its solid play, picking up a 65-17 win over Christo Rey in District 7-B action on Tuesday.
In District 7-2A, Northlake Christian pulled away for a 51-36 win over Springfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Holden boys basketball team continued its solid play, picking up a 65-17 win over Christo Rey in District 7-B action on Tuesday.
In District 7-2A, Northlake Christian pulled away for a 51-36 win over Springfield.
In non-district play, Central edged Live Oak, 54-50.
HOLDEN 65, CHRISTO REY 17
The Rockets ran their record to 11-1 since the parish tournament, holding Christo Rey to single digits in every quarter.
Holden led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter and 43-7 at halftime.
Fourteen players scored for the Rockets, who hit four 3-pointers and went 3-for-7 at the line.
Jake Forbes and Aidan Hutchinson each had eight points, while Brody Miller, Jesse Frey, Marcus Penalber, Dalton Miller and Maddox McCorkle each scored six. Forbes and McCorkle each hit two 3-pointers.
CENTRAL 54, LIVE OAK 50
Central led 26-23 at halftime and 39-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Eight players scored for Live Oak, which went 5-for-11 at the line and hit three 3-pointers, led by Hayden Ray with 15 points. Nate Casher added 10 with two 3-pointers.
Central hit six 3-pointers while going 14-for-18 at the line.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 51, SPRINGFIELD 36
Northlake led 23-20 at halftime and broke the game open with a 16-5 run in the third quarter fueled by Springfield turnovers.
Rowen Harris led the Bulldogs with 10 points, Tobias Magee added seven and Caden Dykes had six in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs went 6-for-10 from the line and hit thee 3-pointers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.