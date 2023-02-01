SHS vs HHS boys Jake Forbes, Tyler Gardner

Holden's Jake Forbes (42) gets the shot off with Springfield's Tyler Gardner (55) defends.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Holden boys basketball team continued its solid play, picking up a 65-17 win over Christo Rey in District 7-B action on Tuesday.

In District 7-2A, Northlake Christian pulled away for a 51-36 win over Springfield.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.