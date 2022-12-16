Jake Forbes 1,000 points

Holden's Jake Forbes, right, poses with his 1,000-point ball along with Rockets coach Landon Dubois.

 Photo courtesy of Landon DuBois

Holden’s Jake Forbes scored his 1,000th career point in a 59-36 win over Simpson on Friday at Holden.

In other action, Walker used a 29-point second quarter to spark an 82-73 win over Richwood in the Madison Prep Tournament, while French Settlement’s Draven Smith scored 28 points in a 56-44 victory over Mentorship Academy.

