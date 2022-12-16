Holden’s Jake Forbes scored his 1,000th career point in a 59-36 win over Simpson on Friday at Holden.
In other action, Walker used a 29-point second quarter to spark an 82-73 win over Richwood in the Madison Prep Tournament, while French Settlement’s Draven Smith scored 28 points in a 56-44 victory over Mentorship Academy.
Holden led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 36-16 at halftime to key the victory.
Forbes led the Rockets with 15 points, while Eldridge Ahumada added 10 and Steve Garcia, Marcus Penalber and Dalton Miller each scored eight.
Walker, which hit 11 3-pointers, led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime with a 50-38 lead.
KJ Smith-Johnson led Walker with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ja'Cory Thomas scored 16.
Mekhi Varnado added 15 points, while Brandon Bardales had 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Richwood, which hit nine 3-pointers, was led by Courtney McCarty, who had 28 points with five 3-pointers.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 56, MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 44
The Lions trailed 20-17 at the end of the first quarter but used a 20-8 run to take the lead at halftime.
FSHS, which hit five 3-pointers and went 13-for-18 from the line, led 45-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Smith had 11 points in the second quarter and went 8-for-10 from the line in the game. Maxwell Allison added 11 points with three 3-pointers.
