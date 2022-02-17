The Live Oak boys basketball got off to a fast start to key a 69-48 win over Ascension Christian, while Covington picked up a 71-58 win over Springfield on Wednesday.
LIVE OAK 69, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 48
The Eagles held ACHS to single digits in three quarters, building a 28-17 lead at halftime and a 52-23 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
T.J. Magee led Live Oak with 17 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while Tae Henyard had 13 points, with eight in the third quarter.
COVINGTON 71, SPRINGFIELD 58
Kobe Dykes led Springfield with 25 points, including three 3-pointers as the Bulldogs hit eight treys in the game.
Amir Chaney added 14 points, while Owen Hodges had six points on two 3-pointers.
Three players scored in double figures for Covington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.