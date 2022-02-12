Live Oak, French Settlement and Holden picked up wins Friday, while St. Thomas Aquinas cruised over Springfield in boys basketball action.
LIVE OAK 51, CENTRAL 38
The Eagles led 30-18 at halftime to spark the win.
Sammy Smith paced Live Oak with 20 points, while T.J. Magee added 13 and Nate Casher scored eight.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 66, POPE JOHN PAUL II 54
Will McMorris had 26 points with seven 3-pointers to lead the Lions, who hit 10 treys in the game.
Draven Smith added 16 points, and Edward Allison scored 15 with two 3-pointers.
The Lions led 30-24 at halftime.
HOLDEN 83, PLAINVIEW 66
Steve Garcia had 34 points with five 3-pointers to pace the Rockets, who led 40-32 at halftime and pulled away with a 23-14 run in the third quarter.
Plainview hit 12 3-pointers in the game, while Holden had nine and went 14-for-24 at the line.
Garcia had 11 points in the second quarter while hitting three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the third.
Tyler Thomas added 13, with eight in the first quarter and Eldridge Ahumada and Jake Forbes each had 12 points.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 72, SPRINGFIELD 43
The Falcons hit seven 3-pointers and went 12-for-15 at the line in the game and built a 44-19 lead at halftime.
Chris Brown led the Bulldogs with 10 points, Owen Hodges scored eight, and Kobe Dykes had seven.
Kendrell Perry led STA with 25, while Devaki Williams had 15.
