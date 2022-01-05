Live Oak hit five 3-pointers in rallying for a 47-42 win over Family Christian on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed 21-20 at halftime but used a 14-7 run in the third quarter to pull ahead 34-28 going into the fourth.
Tae Henyard led the Eagles with 11 points, T.J. Magee added 10, Sammy Smith scored nine and Jacob Williams added eight.
SPRINGFIELD 69, MOUNT HERMON 28
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 42-8 lead at halftime to cruise to the win, outscoring Mount Hermon 31-4 in the first quarter.
Luke Husser led Springfield with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Owen Hodges added 11 points, while Amir Chaney scored 10.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 75, FRANKLINTON 43
The Lions led 40-8 at halftime to cruise to the victory.
Edward Allison led FSHS with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Draven Smith added 24 points, including 10 in the second quarter.
MADISON PREP 74, WALKER 40
Madison Prep led 35-11 at halftime.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 12 points, while Donald Butler added eight.
EPISCOPAL 51, DENHAM SPRINGS 49
Denham trailed 28-25 at halftime but rallied to take a 40-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Reams led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ja'Barry Fortenberry added 17 points with two 3-pointers.
