French Settlement's Draven Smith takes the ball to the basket against Denham Springs' JaBarry Fortenberry during the Livingston Parish Tournament last season.

Draven Smith sparked French Settlement wins in the Sacred Heart Tournament, scoring 25 points in a 72-51 win over Elton on Monday and 28 in a 56-44 victory over Mamou on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Denham Springs High boys basketball team put together a strong second half to spark a 54-42 win over Ben Franklin in the Holy Cross Tournament on Monday.

