Draven Smith sparked French Settlement wins in the Sacred Heart Tournament, scoring 25 points in a 72-51 win over Elton on Monday and 28 in a 56-44 victory over Mamou on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Denham Springs High boys basketball team put together a strong second half to spark a 54-42 win over Ben Franklin in the Holy Cross Tournament on Monday.
Also, Maurepas picked up its first win of the season, defeating Christo Rey 59-54.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 72, ELTON 51
The Lions snapped a 30-30 halftime tie with a 22-11 run as Smith scored 14 points in the third quarter.
Maxwell Allison, Brady Andrews and Joel LeBourgeois each scored 10 points.
Elton hit five 2-pointers and went 14-for-31 from the line.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 56, MAMOU 44
Smith scored 16 points in the first quarter as the Lions led 19-9 and pushed the lead to 30-14 at halftime.
FSHS led 45-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Allison added 10 points with three 3-pointers.
DENHAM SPRINGS 54, BEN FRANKLIN 42
The Yellow Jackets led 18-15 at halftime and 34-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
JK O’Conner led DSHS with 16 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Jermaine O’Conner added 13 points.
MAUREPAS 59, CHRISTO REY 54
The Wolves fell behind 12-4 to open the game before rallying to cut the lead to cut the lead to 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Maurepas grabbed a 32-30 lead at halftime and led 45-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Prestin Vicknair led the Wolves with 18 points, with 18 in the first quarter, while Logan Guedry added 17.
