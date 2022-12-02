Springfield’s Dequincy Davis hit a pull-up 15-foot shot at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs to a 51-49 win over Albany in the Northlake Christian Tournament on Thursday.
At St. Amant’s Gold Dome Classic, Scotlandville pulled away for a 73-46 win over Denham Springs.
SPRINGFIELD 51, ALBANY 49
Springfield led 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter after the Hornets grabbed a 16-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led 22-21 at halftime.
Seven players scored for Springfield, which went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers.
Dequane Davis led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with eight in the second quarter and nine in the third. Dequincy Davis had seven and Chris Brown six.
Eight players scored for Albany, with none in double figures as the Hornets went 16-for-23 from the line.
Aidan Casteel led with nine points, including a 7-for-10 effort from the line, while Kristen Cater and Tevorion Hart each had eight and Luke Tynes six with two 3-pointers.
SCOTLANDVILLE 73, DENHAM SPRINGS 46
The Hornets led 34-23 at halftime behind Dorian Booker, who scored all 20 of his points in the first half.
Scotlandville pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter, followed by a 23-13 burst in the fourth.
Nine players scored for DSHS, which went 10-for-19 at the line.
J.K. O’Conner had 13 points, Bryant Coleman nine, Maison Vorise six and Brock Smith five.
Zavian Teasett led the Hornets with 24 points, including a 13-for-13 effort at the line as Scotlandville went 18-for-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.