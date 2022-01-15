Springfield hit 17 3-pointers in an 88-51 road win over Holden, while Edward Allison scored 36 points as French Settlement rallied for a 65-60 road win over Doyle on Friday.
SPRINGFIELD 88, HOLDEN 51
The Bulldogs led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and 44-24 at halftime to get the win.
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 27 points, including five 3-pointers, scoring 11 points in the first quarter.
Amir Chaney had 22 points with four 3-pointers, scoring 16 points in the first half, while Owen Hodges added 17 points with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Jake Forbes led Holden with 24 points, while Steve Garcia had 12 points on four 3-pointers.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 65, DOYLE 60
Doyle led 33-21 at halftime before FSHS chipped away, cutting the lead to 48-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Lions closed with a 26-12 run.
Allison's 36-point effort featured six 3-pointers, as he scored 11 in the first quarter, 12 in the third and 10 in the fourth. He went 10-for-14 from the line.
Draven Smith added 13 points, while Will McMorris had nine points on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Champ Morales and Payton Jones each had 12 points for Doyle, while Cody Sanchez added 10 and Boaz Kennedy nine. Sanchez hit two 3-pointers, while Kennedy had three.
