Springfield’s boys basketball team picked up a 52-45 win over Jehovah-Jireh in the French Settlement Classic, while St. Helena edged Live Oak 61-56 in a non-tournament game Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD 52, JEHOVAH-JIREH 45
Springfield’s boys basketball team picked up a 52-45 win over Jehovah-Jireh in the French Settlement Classic, while St. Helena edged Live Oak 61-56 in a non-tournament game Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD 52, JEHOVAH-JIREH 45
Rowen Harris led the Bulldogs with 20 points, scoring 11 in the second quarter, as Springfield rallied from a 12-11 deficit at the end of the first quarter, grabbing a 28-23 lead at halftime.
Harris had six 3-pointers with three in the second quarter.
Caden Dykes added 11 points, while Chris Brown had 10 and Tabias Magee had six points on two 3-pointers for Springfield.
ST. HELENA 61, LIVE OAK 56
The Hawks built a 32-26 lead at halftime and led 49-40 heading into the fourth quarter before a rally by the Eagles fell short.
Nate Casher led the Eagles with 19 points, with two 3-pointers, while Clayten Ray added 16.
The Eagles went 13-for-17 from the line with three treys, while the Hawks hit six 3-pointers while going 13-for-15 from the line.
