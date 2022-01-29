French Settlement and St. Thomas Aquinas got the District 10-2A season started in a big way Friday, and Springfield and Northlake Christian didn’t do badly, either.
The Falcons outlasted the Lions, 87-82 in four overtimes at Gerald C. Keller Gym, while Springfield edged Northlake, 74-70 at Springfield.
In District 7-B, Holden picked up a 57-20 win over Maurepas at Holden.
DISTRICT 10-2A
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 87, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 82, 4 OT
The game was tied 55-55 at the end of regulation, 59-59 at the end of the second overtime and 68-68 to force the fourth overtime.
The Falcons outscored the Lions 32-25 in the overtimes, led by Jake Berner, who had 32 points, with 15 coming during overtime play.
Berner hit five 3-pointers, and the Falcons had eight as a team while going 10-for-18 at the line.
Draven Smith paced French Settlement with 33 points, going 10-for-13 from the line. He scored 13 in the first quarter and 13 in the overtimes.
Edward Allison had 14 points, going 12-for-15 from the line, including 8-for-10 in overtime. Will McMorris scored 13 points as the Lions went 28-for-36 from the line in the game.
SPRINGFIELD 74, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 70
The Bulldogs, who hit 11 3-pointers, led 26-25 at halftime and 46-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 24 points, going 11-for-14 from the line for the game and 8-for-10 in the fourth quarter while scoring 12 points.
Amir Chaney added 22 points with four 3-pointers, while Owen Hodges had 12 on four 3-pointers.
Northlake was 11-for-11 from the line and hit seven treys, paced by 25 points from Torin Bell. Rhett Bernard had 18 points on six 3-pointers.
DISTRICT 7-B
HOLDEN 57, MAUREPAS 20
The Rockets held the Wolves to single digits in every quarter as 11 players scored in the win.
Eldridge Ahumada led the Rockets with 14 points, while Tyler Thompson added eight.
John Rodriguez led Maurepas with nine points, while Jonah Miller had six on two 3-pointers.
