The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Episcopal Tournament with a 62-42 win over University, while St. Michael scored a 62-49 victory over Live Oak in the same tournament.
Elsewhere, Denham Springs blanked Jeanerette in the fourth quarter to key a 43-35 win in the North Vermilion Tournament.
WALKER 62, UNIVERSITY HIGH 42
The Wildcats got 18 points from Warren Young Jr., with 12 in the second half after leading 30-22 at halftime.
Ja’Cory Thomas added 15, while Mekhi Varnado added 10 as Walker led 47-34 going into the fourth quarter.
ST. MICHAEL 62, LIVE OAK 49
The Warriors outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
St. Michael led 34-30 at halftime.
Clayten Ray led Live Oak with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Nate Casher added 14.
NORTH VERMILION TOURNAMENT
DENHAM SPRINGS 43, JEANERETTE 35
The Yellow Jackets trailed 20-17 at halftime and 35-31 going into the fourth quarter before going on a 12-0 run in the final period.
DSHS, which went 11-for-19 at the line, moved to 12-5 on the year.
Jermaine O’Conner led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, including nine in the first quarter, while Maison Vorise added 10.
