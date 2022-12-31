Parish Tournament Boys- FSHS vs DSHS J.K. O'Conner

J.K. O'Conner (4) takes the jump shot for Denham Springs.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Episcopal Tournament with a 62-42 win over University, while St. Michael scored a 62-49 victory over Live Oak in the same tournament.

Elsewhere, Denham Springs blanked Jeanerette in the fourth quarter to key a 43-35 win in the North Vermilion Tournament.

