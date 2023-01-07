The Walker boys basketball team outlasted Ponchatoula 54-50 to advance to the championship game of the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Tournament, while Doyle picked up a 59-42 win over Springfield in the French Settlement Classic on Friday.
In non-tournament action, Denham Springs topped Istrouma 56-47, while Mandeville edged Holden 57-53.
WALKER 54, PONCHATOULA 40
Walker jumped out to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Green Wave cut the advantage to 27-23 at halftime.
The Wildcats led 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 22 points with nine in the third quarter, while Kedric Brown scored 10 with eight in the first quarter.
Walker hit four 3-pointers and went 14-for-26 from the line, while the Green Wave connected on nine treys and went 6-for-9 from the line.
WALKER 58, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 45
On Thursday, Walker led 31-20 at halftime on its way to the win.
Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 14, Brandon Bardales added 13 with three 3-pointers, Thomas had 12 and Brown scored 10.
Walker hit five 3-pointers, while Lafayette Christian connected on eight.
Springfield opened with a 13-4 run, but the Tigers rallied to grab a 25-21 advantage at halftime.
Doyle led 39-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Ray Smith led Doyle with 18 points with nine in the fourth quarter. Payton Jones added 15 as nine players scored for the Tigers.
Chris Brown and Tyler Gardner each scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs, while Rowen Harris and Dequane Davis each had six.
DENHAM SPRINGS 56, BELAIRE 47
The Yellow Jackets led 25-22 at halftime but used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Jermaine O’Conner led DSHS with 15 points, JK O’Conner added 13 and Brock Smith scored 10 with two 3-pointers.
Belaire hit eight 3-pointers.
The Skippers trailed 52-50 with under a minute to play, and Holden hit a basket that would have tied the game, but the Rockets were called for a charge on the play.
Mandeville led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime. The Skippers led 46-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Jake Forbes led the Rockets with 23 points, while Steve Garcia had 12 and Dalton Miller added 10.
Mandeville hit eight 3-pointers and went 9-for-13 from the line, while Holden connected on two treys and went 11-for-14 from the line.
