The Walker boys basketball team picked up a 71-68 overtime win over Woodlawn-Shreveport as part of the Madison Prep Tournament, while French Settlement’s Draven Smith scored his 1,000th career point in the Lions’ 97-25 victory over Central Private on Friday.
In other action, Catholic scored a 75-40 win over Live Oak.
WALKER 71, WOODLAWN-SHREVEPORT 68, OT
The game was tied at 75-75 at the end of regulation, and Walker got baskets from Brandon Bardales and Donald Butler, while Kedric Brown and Warren Young Jr. each went 1-for-2 at the line in overtime.
Woodlawn-Shreveport got one field goal while going 1-for-3 at the line in the extra session.
Young turned in a 30-point effort for Walker, with 13 in the fourth quarter. He went 10-for-13 from the line as the Wildcats rallied from a 44-41 deficit going into the fourth quarter.
Butler finished with 14 points, while Ja’Cory Thomas had 10.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 97, CENTRAL PRIVATE 25
Smith scored his 1,000th career point as par of a 32-point game which the Lions led 80-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Smith scored 13 in the first quarter, nine in the second and 10 in the third.
Edward Allison added 17 points with three 3-pointers, while Brennan Boeneke had 10 points with two 3-pointers. FSHS hit eight treys in the game.
CATHOLIC 75, LIVE OAK 40
Catholic led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and used a 32-11 run in the second to put the game away.
Live Oak played without T.J. Magee, who has the flu.
The Bears hit nine 3-pointers with six in the second quarter.
Sammy Smith led Live Oak with 13 points, while Tae Henyard had 11 as the Eagles went 15-for-18 from the line.
