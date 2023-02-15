Nine players scored as the Walker boys basketball team picked up a 66-36 win over Dutchtown in District 5-5A action Tuesday at Walker, while Holden notched a 65-53 win over Northlake Christian at home.
WALKER 66, DUTCHTOWN 36
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 4:07 pm
The Wildcats held the Griffins to single digits in the first three quarters, leading 37-16 at halftime and 57-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kedric Brown added 15 points and Ja’Cory Thomas 10.
HOLDEN 65, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 53
The Rockets led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Northlake cut the lead to 23-22 at halftime.
Holden, which went 17-for-25 at the line, used a 20-7 run in the third quarter with Jake Forbes scoring nine of his 12 points.
Tyler Thompson led Holden with 16 points, Steve Garcia scored 11, going 6-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter, while Dalton Miller added nine (seven points in first quarter), and Abrahm Puma and Brody Miller each scored eight.
