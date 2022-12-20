Parish Tournament Walker-Live Oak Boys Nate Casher

Live Oak's Nate Casher looks for a passing lane against Walker.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker, Live Oak and Holden boys basketball teams posted wins on Monday, while Crescent City scored a victory over Springfield’s boys.

Walker defeated McKinley 69-50, while Holden topped Plainview 78-58 and Live Oak scored a 66-59 win over Southern Lab.

