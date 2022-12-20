The Walker, Live Oak and Holden boys basketball teams posted wins on Monday, while Crescent City scored a victory over Springfield’s boys.
Walker defeated McKinley 69-50, while Holden topped Plainview 78-58 and Live Oak scored a 66-59 win over Southern Lab.
Crescent City defeated Springfield, 66-45.
Walker snapped a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 19-7 run in the second to spark the win.
The Wildcats went 9-for-16 from the line with six 3-pointers, led by Warren Young Jr. with 22 points, including 16 in the second half.
Brandon Bardales added 17 points with five 3-pointers, scoring 15 with four treys in the second quarter. Mekhi Varnado added 11 points.
The Rockets led 22-21 after the first quarter and used an 18-8 run to get the win.
Plainview hit 12 3-pointers, but four Holden players scored in double figures, led by Abrahm Puma with 21 points.
Jake Forbes added 16, Dalton Miller had 14 and Steve Garcia 12.
LIVE OAK 66, SOUTHERN LAB 59
The Eagles used a 17-10 run in the first quarter and led 35-28 at halftime to spark the victory.
Live Oak went 13-for-14 at the line in the game.
Clayten Ray led Live Oak with 22 points, Hayden Ray scored 13, and Nate Casher chipped in 11.
CRESCENT CITY 66, SPRINGFIELD 45
Crescent City snapped a 23-23 tie at halftime with a 20-7 run in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Dequane Davis led Springfield with 20 points, while Tabias McGee added nine and Rowen Harris scored eight.
