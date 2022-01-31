The Walker boys basketball team picked up a 65-50 win over Hannan on Saturday, while Pope John Paul II edged Doyle in a District 10-2A game Friday.
NON-DISTRICT GAME
WALKER 65, HANNAN 50
Walker led 16-6 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime to spark the win.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter as Walker scored 23 points. Kedric Brown had 14 points, with 10 in the second half.
Donald Butler added 12 points as Walker went 8-for-10 from the line and hit three 3-pointers in the game.
DSITRICT 10-2A
POPE JOHN PAUL II 65, DOYLE 60
PJP snapped a 10-10 tie after the first quarter with a 22-15 run in the second and led 43-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Doyle hit nine 3-pointers while going 9-for-15 from the line.
Payton Jones led the Tigers with 24 points, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter as he went 6-for-7 from the line.
Champ Morales added 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Abedn Kennedy had eight with two 3-pointers.
Pope John Paul hit 10 3-pointers and went 9-for-20 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.