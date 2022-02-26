Walker got off to a fast start to key a 56-45 win over Pineville to open the Class 5A boys basketball playoff on Friday.
The No. 7 Wildcats host No. 10 West Monroe on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the regional round of the playoffs. West Monroe defeated No. 23 Southwood, 59-53.
Also, Captain Shreve put together a big third quarter to top Live Oak 63-41 on the road.
Elsewhere, a fourth-quarter surge carried Natchitoches Central to 61-49 victory over Live Oak.
In Class 3A, Sophie B. Wright defeated Albany 54-34.
WALKER 56, PINEVILLE 45
The Wildcats led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter as Warren Young Jr. scored seven points and Donald Butler six during the run.
Walker led 28-16 at halftime and 37-27 going into the third quarter.
The Wildcats went 18-for-31 from the line and hit four 3-pointers, while Pineville was 10-for-13 with five treys.
Young and Jacory Thomas each scored 15 points, with Donald Butler adding 12. Thomas was 7-for-10 from the line.
CAPTAIN SHREVE 63, LIVE OAK 41
Captain Shreve outscored the Eagles 32-19 in the third quarter after leading 24-13 at halftime.
Sammy Smith led Live Oak with 12 points, while T.J. Magee had 11, including nine in the third quarter.
Kyren Reed led Captain Shreve with 24 points and six 3-pointers. He scored 13 in the third quarter with three treys as Captain Shreve had nine as a team.
NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL 61, DENHAM SPRINGS 49
Natchitoches Central outscored DSHS 26-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
NCHS led 30-28 at halftime, but the Yellowjackets rallied to lead 41-35 going into the final period.
Four players scored in double figures for NCHS, which went 16-for-21 from the line in the game and 9-for-9 in the fourth quarter. Denham Springs was 5-for-8 from the line in the game.
Hayden Jarrell led DSHS with 16 points, while Jordan Reams had 12. Maison Vorise added nine with seven in the second quarter, while Garrett Guillory had eight.
