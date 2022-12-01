The Walker boys basketball team opened its season with a 67-26 win over Tara, while Denham Springs nabbed a 68-51 win over H.L. Bourgeois in St. Amant’s Gold Dome Classic on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Livonia used a big first half to defeat Live Oak 70-52, while Fontainebleau picked up a 70-46 win over Springfield in the Northlake Christian Tournament.
The Wildcats led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 40-11 at halftime and held Tara to single digits in three quarters as nine players scored.
Clifford Smith-Johnson led Walker with 16 points, while Warren Young Jr. and Brandon Bardales each had 12, with Bardales hitting three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Walker hit five 3-pointers and went 14-for-24 from the line.
DENHAM SPRINGS 68, H.L. BOURGEOIS 51
The Yellow Jackets used a 25-8 run in the first quarter to key the victory and led 42-21 at halftime.
Bryant Coleman led DSHS with 12 points, including 10 in the second quarter.
Brock Smith, who had three 3-pointers, and J.K. O’Conner added 11 points each, with Smith scoring eight in the first quarter. Maison Voise had 10 points, with six in the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets hit six 3-pointers and went 12-for-16 from the line.
Live Oak got off to a slow start, trailing 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-11 at halftime.
Seven players scored for Livonia, with five in double-figures. Livonia hit seven 3-pointers.
Hayden Ray led Live Oak with 17 points, with 12 in the second half. Alijah Vincent added 15, all in the fourth quarter, while Clayton Ray scored 12.
FONTAINEBLEAU 70, SPRINGFIELD 46
Fontainebleau, which hit 10 3-pointers, snapped an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 20-9 run in the second quarter to spark the win.
Dequane Davis led Springfield, which went 17-for-24 at the line and hit two 3-pointers, with 16 points, while Rowen Harris added 10.
