The Walker boys basketball team opened its season with a 67-26 win over Tara, while Denham Springs nabbed a 68-51 win over H.L. Bourgeois in St. Amant’s Gold Dome Classic on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Livonia used a big first half to defeat Live Oak 70-52, while Fontainebleau picked up a 70-46 win over Springfield in the Northlake Christian Tournament.

