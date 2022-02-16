Family Christian built a nice halftime lead and held off French Settlement, 49-48, while Zachary defeated Live Oak 60-45 in District 4-5A play Tuesday.
ZACHARY 60, LIVE OAK 45
The Broncos led 34-23 at halftime and 52-38 going into the fourth quarter.
T.J. Magee led Live Oak with 18 points, while Nate Casher and Sammy Smith each scored 10 points.
FAMILY CHRISTIAN 49, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 48
French Settlement outscored Family Christian 19-12 in the fourth quarter after trailing 28-17 at halftime and 37-29 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lions hit seven 3-pointers and went 7-for-10 from the line.
Draven Smith led FSHS with 14 points, Edward Allison had 13 points with three 3-pointers, and Will McMorris scored nine with two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.