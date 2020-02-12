Runnels went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help cap a 67-63 win over Holden in District 7-B basketball action Tuesday at Holden.
The score was tied at 20-20 at the end of the first quarter before Runnels led 33-30 at halftime.
Runnels, which went 17-for-22 from the line for the game, pushed the advantage to 49-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Hartland Litolff led the Rockets with 28 points, with 19 coming in the second half. Dylan Gueldner added 18 points.
