Scotlandville put together a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 61-46 win over Denham Springs in the District 4-5A opener for both teams Monday at Hornsby Gym.
The Hornets led 44-38 heading into the fourth quarter and went on a 17-8 run to close out the game.
Jordan Reams had 17 points to lead DSHS, going 7-for-10 from the line, while Elijah Gilmore added 16 points.
Scotlandville had three players in double digits and hit six treys.
