Five players scored in double figures and Scotlandville used a big third quarter to pick up a 67-61 win over Walker in District 4-5A action Friday at Scotlandville.
The Wildcats led 32-28 at halftime before the Hornets used a 17-7 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 23 points, with 12 in the fourth quarter, while Gavin Harris added 16 points and Ja'Cory Thomas had 10.
Emareyon Thomas led Scotlandville with 17 points as the Hornets hit seven treys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.