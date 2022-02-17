WALKER – For almost three quarters, Walker and Scotlandville stayed locked in a close game.
All it took was one run by the Hornets to change that.
Scotlandville held the Wildcats scoreless during stretch late in the third quarter to pull away for a 56-41 win in District 4-5A play Wednesday at Walker.
“I thought we were ready, and I thought our guys played great defense for the most part, tonight,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said.
“You can’t have the stretches where you do some things that cost us, like the turnovers and things like that,” Schiro said. “Missed shots are missed shots if they’re good shots. You can’t really help that. Missing a defensive rebound when you make them miss a shot, giving second-chance points, up – stuff like that. We’ve got to finish the plays.”
The Hornets led 27-22 at halftime, but Warren Young Jr.’s 3-pointer to open the second half scoring cut the lead to 27-25.
From there, Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett hit two 3-pointers during a burst that put the Hornets ahead 33-27.
Walker got within four twice – the last time on Young’s basket, making the score 35-31.
Scotlandville worked the boards to help fuel a 10-0 run to close the quarter, with Dorian Booker’s inside basket putting the Hornets ahead 45-31 going into the fourth quarter.
“(We had) a few untimely turnovers, what we call really bad turnovers that lead to points,” Schiro said. “It’s not like throwing it out of bounds or a travel, where you can set up a defense. That cost us. Scotlandville’s tough like that, and that’s what they do. They’re methodical. They’re constant. They’re consistent. You look up, and now you’re down 10.”
Scotlandville got the majority of its scoring from three players, with Booker scoring 24, Rayvon Smith with 15, including three 3-pointers, and Teasett with 14 and three treys. Scotlandville had seven 3-pointers in the game.
Young led Walker with 14 points, seven coming in the third quarter. Donald Butler added 10 and Kedric Brown scored eight.
The Hornets, who relied on their motion offense throughout the night, opened the fourth quarter moving the ball around while working the clock.
A dunk by Butler keyed a 6-0 burst which got the Wildcats within 45-37 before a flurry of Walker turnovers sparked a run that put the Hornets ahead 52-37, essentially putting the game out of reach with just over two minutes to play.
“That’s what Scotlandville does,” Schiro said of the Hornets’ offensive approach. “They’re solid with the ball. They’re not going to make it easy. They’re going to run the clock. I think we scored the first four points of the quarter, but it took us two-and-a-half minutes to do it …”
Scotlandville opened the game with an 11-6 run before Young hit an inside basket and a 3-pointer from the top of the key as part of a burst that put the Wildcats ahead 13-11 heading into the second quarter.
“Really, early on, I thought we did a great job in the matchup zone really confusing Scotlandville,” Schiro said. “We played a great first quarter, had a two-point lead.”
With the score tied 13-13 early in the second quarter, Brown was fouled and Scotlandville was hit with a technical foul.
Brown missed the first two free throws, but Brandon Bardales made two associated with the technical foul to put Walker ahead 15-13, but the Wildcats were unable to expand the lead further as a basket by Booker tied the game at 15-15.
It was part of a 2-for-9 effort from Walker at the line during the game.
“You’ll look at it and go, ‘Two-for-nine, that’s terrible’ (or) ‘It’s only seven points’, but it changes the complexion of the game, because if you hit those free throws and you cut the lead to two or one instead of staying down five or something like that at key points in the game where you hit shots and hit free throws to cut the lead, it makes it a different complexion. Maybe Scotlandville can’t hold the ball and run as much clock. They’ve got to keep playing a little faster. We’ve got to do that better and make shots.”
The second quarter featured four ties and four lead changes, with the last tie coming at 22-22 before Booker’s putback sparked a 5-0 burst that put Scotlandville ahead 27-22 at halftime.
Booker scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
“He wears on you,” Schiro said of Booker, the Hornets’ 6-10 center. “He’s big, physical. He’s going to lean on you. He’s going to wear you out, and when he gets it in the post, it’s around the basket, it’s a pretty easy finish for him. I was proud of our guys. I thought we played him tough all night.”
