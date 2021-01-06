Scotlandville hit 15 3-pointers, keying a 95-57 win over Doyle on Wednesday.
The Hornets led 31-10 after the first quarter, with Zaheem Jackson scoring 13 of his 24 points during the span.
Scotlandville stretched the lead to 65-24 at halftime as Emareyon McDonald scored 13 of his 32 points in the second quarter.
Doyle closed the gap a bit with a 24-19 run in the third quarter.
Andrew Yuratich led the Tigers with 24 points, while Logan Turner scored 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
Doyle hit eight 3-pointers -- six from Turner and two from Yuratich.
